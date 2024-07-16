Chanel West Coast stars in new MTV docuseries: ‘The West Coast Hustle’

Chanel West Coast, known for her role in MTV’s hit series Ridiculousness and her successful music career, is taking on a new full-time role: motherhood!

In MTV’s new docuseries, The West Coast Hustle, premiering Thursday, July 18, fans get an up-close and personal look at Chanel’s life as she navigates this exciting new chapter.

After more than 30 seasons of Ridiculousness and collaborating with music stars like Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and Robin Thicke, Chanel is now balancing her music career with the challenges of being a mom.

The show captures her journey as she juggles her personal life with her boyfriend Dom, her high-pressure career, and maintaining her friendships.

Chanel is determined to hustle and have it all, and The West Coast Hustle gives fans a front-row seat to all the exciting and memorable moments in her life.

She joined us to share more about this new adventure and how she’s managing it all.

Tune in to MTV on July 18 to catch the premiere of The West Coast Hustle and follow Chanel’s inspiring journey!