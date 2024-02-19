Changing the way foster care begins

Isaiah 117 House is revolutionizing the initiation of foster care by offering a nurturing and secure environment for children awaiting placement.

By providing essential provisions such as clothing and food, as well as compassionate care from dedicated volunteers, Isaiah 117 House alleviates the burden on family case managers, enabling them to expedite suitable placements for the children.

This initiative not only streamlines the process for case managers but also facilitates smoother transitions for foster families, making it easier for them to welcome children into their homes. With approximately 8,500 children placed outside of their homes across Indiana, Isaiah 117 House addresses a critical need in the community.

Individuals can support this cause by locating a nearby Isaiah 117 House or by donating items directly to local departments to assist children in need.

Moreover, there is a continuous demand for foster parents, and interested individuals are encouraged to connect with their local Department of Child Services (DCS) office or other affiliated organizations to explore available fostering options, which may not always entail long-term commitments.