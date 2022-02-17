Life.Style.Live!

Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin talk new film ‘Dog’ with Patty Spitler

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Channing Tatum’s latest film, “Dog,” opens tomorrow Feb. 18, and it’s only in theaters.

Great Day TV’s Patty Spitler joined us today to share an interview she did with Channing Tatum, “Dog” actor/co-director, and Reid Carolin, “Dog” co-director/writer.

They discussed how the two co-directors remained close friends after working on “Magic Mike” together, how the theme of the film will teach people to “surrender” and what it’s like owning a Belgian malwa dog.

“Dog” is rated PG-13 for some language and situations.

