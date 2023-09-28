Chatterbox Poetry Night: Where jazz, poetry, and Indy’s heartbeat unite!

Get ready to experience a unique blend of music, culture, and history at the Chatterbox Jazz Club in the heart of Indy’s Mass Ave district!

David Andrichik, owner of Chatterbox, and special guest poet Michaal L. L. Collins, joined us Thursday morning to share more information!

They have a unique connection to the club’s poetic legacy.

As Chatterbox gears up to celebrate its 41st birthday in September 2023 and marks two years since reopening post-Covid, they’re introducing a monthly Etheridge Knight Poetry Night that promises to be a poetic treat for all of Indianapolis.

The Chatterbox was once a humble neighborhood bar and has evolved into an iconic jazz hotspot with an illustrious history.

From intimate outdoor patio sessions to the legendary graffiti-covered walls, this dive jazz club is where creativity thrives.

Don’t miss out on the Thursday Poetry Spoken Word Knight Night, inspired by the magnificent Etheridge Knight Mural gracing the club’s east side.

Come for the jazz, stay for the vibe, and be part of Indy’s cultural tapestry at the Chatterbox!