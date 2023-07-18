Chautauqua: Discovery, discussion, and drinks

Conner Prairie’s Chautauqua offers a unique and entertaining evening for adults to delve into Indiana’s rich history while enjoying themed cocktails and socializing. Kim McCann, the Program Developer at Conner Prairie, provides insight into this event, which pays homage to the late 19th and early 20th century Chautauqua education movement. Chautauqua at Conner Prairie aims to recreate the spirit of learning and community that characterized the original campaign, with engaging stories and custom cocktails that bring history to life.

Chautauqua was an education movement in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that brought seminars and lectures to rural areas without access to universities. It provided adults with an opportunity to expand their knowledge and engage in intellectual pursuits. The movement originated from correspondence courses and evolved into in-person gatherings, with the first Chautauqua held at Lake Chautauqua, New York. Sister Chautauquas sprouted across the United States, contributing to what Teddy Roosevelt called “The most American thing in America.”

(WISH Photo)

During the interview, Kim McCann discusses the significance of the Chautauqua movement and the unique experience offered by Conner Prairie’s Chautauqua event. Conner Prairie’s Chautauqua pays tribute to the original movement by offering adults a fun and social evening to learn intriguing historical stories from various Indiana counties. The event features games, snacks, and three captivating stories, each accompanied by a custom-themed cocktail. It creates a relaxed and engaging atmosphere where guests can immerse themselves in local history and enjoy the company of fellow enthusiasts.

The next Chautauqua at Conner Prairie is scheduled for Thursday, August 24th, from 6:30 to 9:00 PM. Tickets are priced at $45 for non-members and $40 for members, and they can be purchased through Conner Prairie’s website. The upcoming event, “Jinkies, Jackson! – Pilferings, Patrimony, and Puzzlement,” will showcase three intriguing stories originating from Jackson County, promising an evening of mystery and historical intrigue

Conner Prairie’s Chautauqua offers a blend of history, storytelling, and socializing in a relaxed and enjoyable setting. By recreating the essence of the original Chautauqua movement, this event allows guests to indulge in intellectual curiosity while sipping on custom-themed cocktails. With its upcoming event centered around Jackson County’s fascinating stories, Chautauqua at Conner Prairie promises an unforgettable evening of discovery and entertainment for history enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike.