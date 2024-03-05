Che Chori: Artisan food with an Argentine twist

Located at 3124 W 16th St. in Indianapolis, IN 46222, Che Chori welcomes patrons to indulge in Argentina’s street and comfort foods, right in the heart of Indy.

Operating from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., this artisan-style restaurant offers a range of dining options including drive-thru, carry-out, cook-at-home, catering, and subscriptions.

Visitors can expect dishes prepared from scratch, ensuring the highest quality, albeit with a slight wait for freshly made drive-thru and carry-out meals.

For those opting for cook-at-home orders, Che Chori provides detailed instructions for grilling or cooking, along with serving suggestions.

Some dishes require advance notice, while others like Chorizos, Milanesas, and Empanadas may be readily available depending on the order size.

“Che Chori” holds deep cultural significance, translating to “People’s Food.”

“Che,” meaning “People’s” in the Mapuche tribal language of Argentina, also serves as a friendly term of address, akin to “friend.”

Meanwhile, “Chori” pays homage to the ubiquitous Spanish chorizo, a staple of Argentine fast food.