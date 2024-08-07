Cheese sculptors bring art to Indiana State Fair

At the Indiana State Fair, cheese sculptors Nancy Baker and Sarah “The Cheese Lady” Kaufmann are creating a huge work of art using nearly 2,000 pounds of yellow and white cheese from Pace Dairy in Crawfordsville.

Inspired by Classic Art This year’s fair theme is “The Art & Nature of Fun,” presented by Newfields.

Nancy and Sarah will sculpt two classic pieces of art, “American Gothic” and the “Mona Lisa,” with a fun twist by adding a dairy theme.

They will also include Indiana Dairy mascot Buttercup in their sculpture.

Nancy and Sarah will be working in a brand new cooler located in the Ag/Hort Building.

Fair visitors can watch them work on the cheese sculpture during the first few days of the fair.

The final sculpture will be unveiled on Wednesday, August 7 at noon and will stay on display in the cooler until the end of the fair on Sunday, August 18.

