Chef Amy prepares Coney Dogs, Vegan Mediterranean Toast with Beet Hummus, Baklava

After returning from her fabulous foodie trip in Detroit, Chef Amy of A Cut Above Catering was inspired to cook a few Coney Dogs today!

She also made a little something for those with health in mind as well, preparing Vegan Mediterranean Toast with Beet Hummus and Baklava for dessert.

Beet Hummus

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cooked, peeled and diced beet

1 1/2 cup cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed.

1/4 cup well-stirred tahini

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1-2 large cloves garlic, minced to taste

zest of one lemon

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/4 cup lemon juice

3/4 tsp sea salt or to taste

2 tbsp water or more to obtain desired consistency

Directions:

In your food processor with the “S” blade, combines tahini, water, olive oil, cumin, salt, garlic lemon zest and lemon juice to a food processor. Pulse until smooth.

Scrape down the sides of the food processor and add in the chickpeas and cooked beet. Run for 2 minutes minutes. Stop. Scrape down sides of the bowl. Run for an additional 2 minutes or until hummus is very smooth. If needed, add an additional tablespoon of water to obtain your desired consistency.

Taste and season with additional salt, minced garlic, cumin, and/or lemon juice if desired.

Enjoy. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil or a little black pepper if desired. See above for pairing ideas. Store leftovers in an air tight container in fridge for 4-5 days



