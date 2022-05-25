Chef Amy prepares Coney Dogs, Vegan Mediterranean Toast with Beet Hummus, Baklava

After returning from her fabulous foodie trip in Detroit, Chef Amy of A Cut Above Catering was inspired to cook a few Coney Dogs today!
She also made a little something for those with health in mind as well, preparing Vegan Mediterranean Toast with Beet Hummus and Baklava for dessert.
Beet Hummus
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup cooked, peeled and diced beet
- 1 1/2 cup cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed.
- 1/4 cup well-stirred tahini
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1-2 large cloves garlic, minced to taste
- zest of one lemon
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 3/4 tsp sea salt or to taste
- 2 tbsp water or more to obtain desired consistency
Directions:
- In your food processor with the “S” blade, combines tahini, water, olive oil, cumin, salt, garlic lemon zest and lemon juice to a food processor. Pulse until smooth.
- Scrape down the sides of the food processor and add in the chickpeas and cooked beet. Run for 2 minutes minutes. Stop. Scrape down sides of the bowl. Run for an additional 2 minutes or until hummus is very smooth. If needed, add an additional tablespoon of water to obtain your desired consistency.
- Taste and season with additional salt, minced garlic, cumin, and/or lemon juice if desired.
- Enjoy. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil or a little black pepper if desired. See above for pairing ideas. Store leftovers in an air tight container in fridge for 4-5 days
You can learn to cook from Chef Amy at her upcoming cooking class on Thursday, July 21. Click here for tickets.
For more from Chef Amy, click here.
