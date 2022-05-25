Life.Style.Live!

Chef Amy prepares Coney Dogs, Vegan Mediterranean Toast with Beet Hummus, Baklava

by: Tierra Carpenter
After returning from her fabulous foodie trip in Detroit, Chef Amy of A Cut Above Catering was inspired to cook a few Coney Dogs today!

She also made a little something for those with health in mind as well, preparing Vegan Mediterranean Toast with Beet Hummus and Baklava for dessert.

Beet Hummus

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup cooked, peeled and diced beet  
  • 1 1/2 cup cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed. 
  • 1/4 cup well-stirred tahini 
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil  
  • 1-2 large cloves garlic, minced to taste 
  • zest of one lemon 
  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin 
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice 
  • 3/4 tsp sea salt or to taste 
  • 2 tbsp water or more to obtain desired consistency 

Directions:

  • In your food processor with the “S” blade, combines tahini, water, olive oil, cumin, salt, garlic lemon zest and lemon juice to a food processor.  Pulse until smooth. 
  • Scrape down the sides of the food processor and add in the chickpeas and cooked beet.  Run for 2 minutes minutes. Stop. Scrape down sides of the bowl. Run for an additional 2 minutes or until hummus is very smooth. If needed, add an additional tablespoon of water to obtain your desired consistency. 
  • Taste and season with additional salt, minced garlic, cumin, and/or lemon juice if desired. 
  • Enjoy. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil or a little black pepper if desired. See above for pairing ideas. Store leftovers in an air tight container in fridge for 4-5 days 
     

You can learn to cook from Chef Amy at her upcoming cooking class on Thursday, July 21. Click here for tickets.

For more from Chef Amy, click here.

