Life.Style.Live!

Chef Amy prepares Jamaican food inspired by recent trip, showcases Indy’s Patties of Jamaica restaurant

Chef Amy Von Eiff, owner of A Cut Above Catering, recently visited Jamaica and came back feeling inspired to share her love for Jamaican food!

Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” she prepared Jerk Shrimp Kabobs with Grilled Pineapple Sauce, and she all brought Curry Chicken, Beef Patties and Baked Chicken Wings from Patties of Jamaica in Indianapolis.

