Chef Amy prepares late night munchie recipes: Bahn Mi Nachos, Breaded Tenderloin Sliders, Mini Philly Cheesesteaks

by: Tierra Carpenter
The inspiration for Chef Amy von Eiff of A Cut Above Catering’s dishes today came from her recent trip to a local restaurant in Shelbyville, IN called Munchies.

She turned these Munchies favorites into gourmet late night snacks for parties, weddings and other social events. 

The dishes she prepared today include Bahn Mi Nachos, Breaded Tenderloin Sliders, Mini Philly Cheesesteaks and Churros with three dipping sauces. 

Bahn Mi Nachos 

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb Chicken thighs, boneless skinless 

Tortilla Chips 

Produce:

  • 1 cup Carrots 
  • 1 Cucumbers 
  • 2 Garlic cloves 
  • 1 Lime, juice and zest of 
  • 1/2 cup Radishes 

Condiments:

  • 4 tsp Chili aioli 
  • 2 tbsp Fish sauce 
  • 1/2 cup Mayonnaise 

Baking & Spices: 

  • 1/2 tbsp Kosher salt 
  • 3 tbsp Sugar 

Oils & Vinegars:

  • 1 tbsp Canola oil 
  • 3 tbsp Rice vinegar 

Liquids:

  • 2 tbsp Water 

Chef Amy is hosting an Summer time in Paris instructional cooking class on July 21. Click for details.

For more about A Cut Above Catering visit, ACutAboveCatering.com.

