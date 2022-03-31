Life.Style.Live!

Chef Amy prepares Lemon Ricotta Spaghetti with Shrimp, Limoncello Spritzers

by: Tierra Carpenter
It’s all about lemons today in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen!

Chef Amy joined us Thursday to prepare Lemon Ricotta Spaghetti with Shrimp along with Limoncello Spritzers! She also used some of Hotel Tango’s Limoncello in the drinks.

Chef Amy also filled us in on all of the benefits of Lemons and played a fun game with the hosts to see who could fill up a container with lemon juice the fastest.

Chef Amy’s next cooking class has the theme, “Barbeque & Bourbon.” It’s happening on Thursday, June, 23.

For more information visit, acutabovecatering.com.

