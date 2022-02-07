Life.Style.Live!

Chef Amy shares clever fridge/pantry organization tips, back pocket Stir fry with Noodles recipe

Do you feel overwhelmed with clutter in your pantry or refrigerator? Chef Amy of A Cut Above Catering has the solution!

She joined us today to show how she organizes a cluttered refrigerator and pantry, and she hacks for storing produce you need to know ASAP to stretch your dollar as food prices continue to rise.

She also shared a pantry recipe for Back Pocket Stir Fry with Noodles you will actually love that tastes just like takeout!

Back Pocket Stir Fry with Noodles

Ingredients:

Stir Fry Basics:

7 ounces brown rice noodles

1 14 oz package tofu

1 tablespoon olive oil for sautéing

3–4 cup chopped vegetables (I used a pre-chopped fresh stir fry mix)

2 cloves minced garlic

peanuts, cilantro, and lime for serving

Shake-in-a-Jar Stir Fry Sauce:

1/4 cup soy sauce (or tamari for a gluten-free option)

2–3 tablespoons brown sugar or honey

1/4 cup water

2–3 tablespoons white vinegar, to taste

1 teaspoon chili paste, to taste

Instructions:

SAUCE: Shake all sauce ingredients together until smooth.

Shake all sauce ingredients together until smooth. NOODLES: Soak rice noodles in a bowl of warm water.

Soak rice noodles in a bowl of warm water. TOFU: Press tofu with paper towels to remove water. Cut tofu into cubes. In a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, fry tofu with a little olive oil until golden brown. Add a little sauce to get a nice browned crust. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Press tofu with paper towels to remove water. Cut tofu into cubes. In a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, fry tofu with a little olive oil until golden brown. Add a little sauce to get a nice browned crust. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. VEGGIES: In the same pan, add veggies and garlic, and another swish of oil. Stir fry over medium-high heat until tender-crisp.

In the same pan, add veggies and garlic, and another swish of oil. Stir fry over medium-high heat until tender-crisp. ASSEMBLE: Drain the noodles. Add them to the pan with the veggies. Add about half the sauce and stir-fry until thoroughly mixed. Add tofu. Top with peanuts, cilantro, and lime

There are several things I love about this stir fry.

You shake up the sauce in a jar. Couldn’t be easier.

You can keep almost all ingredients in your pantry all the time.

You can adjust based on what you have on hand. No tofu? Switch for chicken. And so on and so forth.