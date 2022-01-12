Life.Style.Live!

Chef Amy shares health benefits of plant-based diet, shares recipes for people, dogs

by: Tierra Carpenter
There are many potential health benefits of eating plant-based food from decreased inflammation to improved gut health.

Chef Amy von Eiff of A Cut Above Catering joined us today to share a few of those benefits, plant-based foods you should try and where you can find them.

She also shared her recipe for Cauliflower Steak with Tahini and Truffle Sauce and plant-based dog treats.

You can cook alongside Chef Amy in a hands-on instructional cooking class next week. It includes two hours of professional culinary instruction, a 3-course chef-prepared meal and take-home recipe packets.

To sign up for the cooking class, click here.

For more about A Cut Above Catering visit, ACutAboveCatering.com.

