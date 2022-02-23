Life.Style.Live!

Chef Amy shares ‘light’ recipes ahead of spring: Spring rolls, lettuce wraps, deviled eggs

We’re celebrating the fact that spring will soon be here with Chef Amy of A Cut Above Catering in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen today!

She shared a few recipes for lighter foods as we get ready for warmer weather and Easter.







Chef Amy prepared “Stand Up Style” Deviled Eggs, Lettuce Wraps and Asian Spring Rolls with peanut sauce.

She also shared the details of her upcoming Farm to Table Class happening on Thursday, April 21.

For more information visit, acutabovecatering.com.