Chef Charles releases accessible and entertaining cookbook for home cooks

Chef Charles is making his popular recipes even more accessible with the release of his new cookbook, available in both paperback and hardcover. Known for his straightforward approach to cooking, Chef Charles shares that his book is designed not only to make cooking easy but also to entertain. “The first half of the book is just telling fun stories over my career,” he explained, recounting anecdotes from his time as a chef, including memorable experiences such as catering the Super Bowl in Indianapolis and appearing on a Netflix baking competition.

The cookbook balances engaging storytelling with easy-to-follow recipes. Chef Charles emphasized his goal to simplify cooking: “I’d like to show people how easy cooking is if you just give it a shot, if you follow some basic rules.” Each recipe uses common ingredients available at most grocery stores, ensuring readers can try new dishes without the hassle of sourcing hard-to-find items. “If you simple it down for the basics, people can really feel comfortable going to the grocery store and finding these ingredients,” he noted.

While Chef Charles has always enjoyed writing, incorporating personal stories alongside recipes was new for him. One of the book’s highlights includes a tribute to his Aunt Vicki, a cherished family cook, with three of her handwritten recipes. “I tell a nice little story about her as well,” he said, adding a layer of personal connection to the collection.

When selecting recipes for the book, Chef Charles aimed for variety and simplicity. Favorites like his apple butter recipe bring nostalgic flavors to the table. “Once you make this apple butter, you’ll never buy any other again,” he shared. The recipes, which range from classic dishes to family favorites, reflect Chef Charles’s goal to make cooking enjoyable and approachable.

With this book, Chef Charles aims to offer both delicious, easy recipes and memorable stories, making it a well-rounded addition to any kitchen. He hinted that a second cookbook is already in the works, suggesting there’s more to come.