Easy & Tasty With Chef Charles: maple brandy French toast and grilled harvest chicken

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Chef Charles joined “Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle on Thursday to shares two amazing recipes: Maple Brandy French Toast and Grilled Harvest Chicken.

In the first segment, Chef Charles makes a Maple Brandy French Toast, using thick Texas toast dipped in a custard mix, sautéed in fresh apples and pears with brown sugar, cinnamon and a splash of peach brandy.

The French toast is then topped with a warm fruit mixture and finished with fresh whipped cream.

12-19-24 Easy & Tasty With Chef Charles Pt. 2

In the second segment, Chef Charles shares a delicious alternative for Christmas dinner: Grilled Chicken Breast with a Harvest Cream Sauce. This dish combines pears, apples, and cranberries, creating a balance of sweetness and tartness. The fruit is cooked in heavy cream, white pepper, kosher salt and Parmesan cheese, creating a rich and flavorful sauce.