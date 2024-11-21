Chef Charles Bryant reveals secrets to perfect Thanksgiving stuffing and dressing recipes

No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey dinner, but as any Thanksgiving aficionado will tell you, turkey alone does not a meal make. A good stuffing or dressing can make or break a Thanksgiving dinner. Chef Charles Bryant, Owner of Hartwell’s Premium visited our kitchen to show us how to whip up the perfect stuffing and dressing and elevate your holiday feast!

In the first segment, Chef Charles shows us how to make a buttery sage gravy.

Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles: Dressing Recipe

During the second segment, Chef Charles demonstrates how to make a sensational stuffing, stating, “This is my favorite Thanksgiving side dish,” said Chef Charles. “Probably the only thing I really care about.”