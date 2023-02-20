Life.Style.Live!

Chef Dave Brown prepares special Mardi Gras dishes

by: Ashley Fowler
Chef Dave Brown, the owner of Orlean’s Fish Shack in Indianapolis, stopped by the Life.Style.Live! kitchen on Monday to share some Cajun cuisine in celebration of Mardi Gras on Tuesday.

Chef Dave put together jambalaya as well as shrimp and catfish po’boy sandwiches. He also brought along some of his special King Cake for the hosts to try!

Orlean’s Fish Shack celebrated its grand opening earlier this month and is located in the Circle Centre Mall food court. It’s just a few steps away from Brown’s other eatery, Naptown Hot Chicken, and you can find the two walk-up restaurants right next door to each other on the mall’s third level.

In honor of Mardi Gras, Orlean’s Fish Shack will offer homemade King Cake and Mardi Gras beads with every order.

Two dishes on the menu at Orlean’s Fish Shack in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Orlean’s Fish Shack)

