Life.Style.Live!

Chef Felicia prepares summer salad, lettuce wraps

The summer season is the perfect time to try a new salad when you’re craving something light!

Chef Felicia Grady, owner of Plate It Up Catering, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share her recipes for Black Bean Corn Fiesta Lettuce Wraps and Strawberry Salad with House Made Blue Cheese Dressing.

Black Bean Corn Fiesta Lettuce Wrap

Ingredients:

1- 12 oz can black bean

1- 12 oz can corn

1/2 cup dice onion

1/2 cup diced peppers (red, green yellow)

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

Salt to taste

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 package of romaine lettuce

Directions:

Combine all ingredients together and mix well.

Top each lettuce leaf with corn mixture.

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Ingredients:

1 cup mayo

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup blue cheese

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2tsp garlic powder

TT salt

1/4 tsp lemon juice

1/2 cup butter and milk

Directions:

Mix sour cream and mayo together. Add the rest of the ingredients to the mixture. Blend well.

