Life.Style.Live!

Chef Jason Michael Thomas prepares Local Cobb Salad with Virginia Bluebells, Wild Garlic Mustard Pesto

Do you dream of being able to live off of the local land? That’s the lifestyle Chef Jason Michael, owner of Urban Awareness Garden, has established for himself, and a lot of the food he used to prepare his dishes today was foraged by him the same morning of the show.

Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” he joined us to share how you can forage food for yourself and the unique things you can find outside right here in Indy. Thomas also prepared Local Cobb Salad with Virginia Bluebells and Wild Garlic Mustard Pesto.

Thomas says some people may have Virginia Bluebells in their gardens and not even know it. They also grow in the wild, and every part of these beautiful blue flowers is edible and delicious.

Thomas’s Wild Garlic Mustard Pesto features a plant that if you forage it, you’re also helping the environment. Wild garlic mustard is an invasive weed and herb that can be both delicious and nutritious but it’s also hurting local and regional forests because it spreads so fast.

His recipe for Garlic Mustard Pesto has been featured in Edible Indy. You can also use to roots to make something similar to horseradish.