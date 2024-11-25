Chef Jason Michael Thomas shares ‘Yummy, Yammy Crunch’ recipe

Chef Jason Michael Thomas brought a family tradition to life, sharing his recipe for “Yummy, Yammy Crunch,” a sweet potato-based dish he describes as a favorite from childhood. The recipe, rooted in Thomas’ family vacations to Siesta Key, Florida, highlights his dedication to using fresh, locally sourced, and sustainable ingredients.

The sweet potatoes for the dish were sourced from Living Roots Farm near Bloomington, Indiana. “These are certified organic and some of the best potatoes you can find,” Thomas said, emphasizing his support for local farms through a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program. He also used other local ingredients, including honey from Eagle Creek Apiary and organic oats and flour from Janie’s Mill in Illinois.

To create the dish, Thomas combined roasted sweet potatoes, eggs, honey, vanilla, and a few other staples into a smooth puree. “It’s like a sweet potato pie filling,” he explained while blending the ingredients by hand. The topping, a streusel made from oats, brown sugar, butter, and salt, added a crunchy layer to the dessert. “A good streusel should have that perfect balance of sweet and salty,” Thomas said.

As the dessert baked, Thomas reflected on his journey to track down the original recipe, which was inspired by a dish his father loved during a stop in Calhoun, Georgia, en route to Florida. “This recipe is special to me because of those family memories,” he said.

Thomas also shared the importance of knowing where food comes from, emphasizing that buying local supports farmers and enhances the flavor of dishes. “Local ingredients are fresher, taste better, and you know what you’re putting into your food,” he said.

For those who want to simplify the process, Thomas offers a pre-made organic sweet potato puree through his farm-to-table initiative. “We try to make it easy for people to enjoy healthy, local food,” he added.

The finished dish, topped with vibrant edible flowers for presentation, showcased the vibrant orange of the sweet potatoes and the crumbly golden streusel. Thomas encouraged families to try the recipe this holiday season, saying, “It’s an easy way to bring everyone together and share something delicious.”

The full recipe and instructions can be found on his website, jasonmichaelthomas.myshopify.com.