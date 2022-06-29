Life.Style.Live!

Chef Michelle Dudash prepares summer salads, tacos, simple guacamole

These cool and satisfying summer salad recipes are perfect to help you feel refreshed on a warm day!

Michelle Dudash, RDN, registered dietitian, chef and author of “The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health,” joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share these recipes and more!

Cool Summer Salads

Shrimp Salad with Avocado, Tomatoes, & Pistachios

This salad is from Michelle’s latest book, The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook and was inspired by her Mediterranean summer travels. It’s so satisfying because it has all the elements of creamy, crunchy, fresh, and nutty.

Michelle loves working with Wonderful Pistachios and spreading the good word about their protein and fiber content. She stirs chopped pistachios into the bound shrimp salad and sprinkles them on top, too.

Wonderful Pistachios are a complete protein and are a good source of protein and fiber. A serving of pistachios provides 6 grams of plant protein and 3 grams fiber. Pistachios are a great protein choice compared to meat because pistachios are naturally cholesterol-free and add fiber to your day.

You can also enjoy Wonderful Pistachios No Shells with their bold flavors that help keep snacking interesting: Sea Salt & Vinegar, Chili Roasted, and Honey Roasted

Dress the greens with your favorite bottled vinaigrette. Or do as the Europeans do…drizzle with red wine vinegar and olive oil—the two accompaniments always served with salads there.

Sweet Corn Salad with Wonderful Pistachios

This just in: we will be getting fresh Indiana corn at the Carmel Farmers Market this weekend. Just in time for the holiday! This salad is a delicious way to enjoy fresh Indiana corn.

Add even more pep to this salad with Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted.

This salad works as a side dish or as a base for your favorite protein, including great with any July 4th favorites.

Shrimp Salad with Avocados, Tomatoes, & Pistachios

1⁄2 pound (225 g) cooked medium shrimp, tails removed, each cut into 3 pieces

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice

1 tablespoon (14 g) mayonnaise

1⁄4 teaspoon chili powder

1⁄8 teaspoon salt, plus an additional pinch for the greens

Freshly ground black pepper

2⁄3 large ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced

1⁄2 cup (56 g) shelled pistachios, coarsely chopped, then divided into two parts

4 cups (80 g) baby arugula or other mixed greens

Vinaigrette (store-bought) for the greens, or drizzle lightly with red wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄2 cup (75 g) cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the shrimp, scallion, lemon juice, mayonnaise, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Add the avocado and 1/4 cup pistachios, and stir a few times to incorporate, while leaving the avocado chunky.

Place the greens in a separate mixing bowl. Dress lightly with your favorite vinaigrette or vinegar and oil, plus a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss.

To plate, place the greens in wide, shallow bowls. Scoop the shrimp salad, placing it in the middle, and arrange the tomatoes all around. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup pistachios.

TOTAL PREP AND COOK TIME: 30 MINUTES • YIELD: 2 SERVINGS

By Michelle Dudash, RDN, from the book Clean Eating Kitchen: The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health

Sweet Corn with Wonderful Pistachios

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Roasted & Salted, roughly chopped

6 ears of corn

1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large garlic clove, sliced

1/4 cup red chili pepper, thinly sliced

1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, coarsely chopped

1 lime

Directions:

Cut corn kernels off ears of corn and set them aside.

Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and add the sliced garlic. Sauté just until the garlic starts to turn golden brown.

Add the corn, chilies, and Wonderful Pistachios, cooking and stirring for 3 to 4 minutes until just heated through.

Remove from heat and stir in coarsely chopped parsley. Garnish with more Wonderful Pistachios and a squeeze of lime.

Serves: 6

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Calories: 210 per serving

5-ingredient Recipes for July 4th

Carne Asada and Guacamole

Spicekick® 5-Ingredient Guacamole

Ingredients:

3 large avocados

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 tablespoon Spicekick Taco Seasoning Mix

1/2 minced jalapeno (adjust as needed)

Handful of cilantro, coarsely chopped

Directions:

Mash the avocados with the sharp sides of 2 metal spoons. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover with plastic wrap directly on the surface until ready to serve*.

Serve with chips. Devour.

*Right before serving, sprinkle with a garnish like chopped tomatoes, if desired.

Spicekick® Carne Asada (Grilled Meat)

Ingredients:

1 packet Spicekick Taco Seasoning Mix, reserving 1 tablespoon for the guac recipe

1 flank steak (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1/2 lime, juiced

1/2 orange, juiced

A few squirts of Worcestershire sauce (optional)

Directions:

Coat the flank steak with the seasoning mix. Place in a shallow container and sprinkle on the lime and orange juice and Worcestershire. Turn a few times to coat well. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2-5 hours.

Preheat grill on medium heat. Grill on both sides until medium rare, about 5-7 minutes per side, depending on thickness. After removing from grill, allow the meat to rest for 5 minutes.

Slice “against the grain,” at a 90-degree angle of the lines in the muscle.

Serve with guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, and tortillas.

For more information, visit michelledudash.com and dishwithdudash.com.