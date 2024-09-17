Chef Ryne Kempin showcases Prime 47 lamb chops

Chef Ryne Kempin joined us on Tasty Takeout to give another look at some of the best offerings from Prime 47. Known for its high-end steaks and elegant dishes, Prime 47 continues to deliver top-tier dining experiences in Indianapolis. Chef Kempin highlighted a selection of crowd favorites, showcasing the restaurant’s dedication to quality and creativity.

From signature cuts to perfectly crafted sides, Prime 47 remains a go-to spot for those looking to enjoy a memorable meal. Don’t miss out on trying some of these expertly prepared dishes!