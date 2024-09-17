Search
Chef Ryne Kempin showcases Prime 47 lamb chops

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Chef Ryne Kempin joined us on Tasty Takeout to give another look at some of the best offerings from Prime 47. Known for its high-end steaks and elegant dishes, Prime 47 continues to deliver top-tier dining experiences in Indianapolis. Chef Kempin highlighted a selection of crowd favorites, showcasing the restaurant’s dedication to quality and creativity.

From signature cuts to perfectly crafted sides, Prime 47 remains a go-to spot for those looking to enjoy a memorable meal. Don’t miss out on trying some of these expertly prepared dishes!

