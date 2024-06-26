Chef Travis Hitch wins at Eastside Games Cooking Competition

Chef Travis Hitch of The Kan-Kan Brasserie recently won the Eastside Games Cooking Competition, a big event that helps chefs qualify for the World Food Championships (WFC).

This victory earned him a “golden ticket,” which means he can compete in the main event of the WFC this fall in Indianapolis.

The World Food Championships is one of the biggest cooking competitions in the world.

More than 300 teams, including home cooks, professional chefs, and BBQ experts from all over the globe, will come together to show off their cooking skills.

At the Eastside Games, Chef Travis impressed everyone with his unique dish: a Chinese BBQ pork loin steamed bun.

The World Food Championships will feature competitions in 12 food categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, and more.

The event starts in January each year, and thousands of teams try to win a golden ticket by competing in qualifying events worldwide.

The WFC has had participants from almost 40 countries and every state in America since it started in 2012.

The 2024 WFC Main Event will take place at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center from November 8 to 12.

If you’re interested in seeing the competition or learning more, you can visit WorldFoodChampionships.com to buy tickets.