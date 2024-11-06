Chef Tregaye Wright shares tips for stress-free holiday hosting

With the holiday season fast approaching, many hosts want some tips that cut time but don’t short on flavor and flair. Chef Tregaye Wright, who hosts “Tregaye in the Kitchen,” a show airing on the OWN and Discovery+ networks, as well as “Cakealikes” on Food Network and Discovery+ networks, has a few helpful hacks to make an easy yet impressive holiday celebration.

It’s all about a great foundation, and when it comes to hosting a holiday party, that’s what Chef Tregaye expressed. “I love to make sure that I start with my menu, then write a grocery list,” she said, suggesting one-stop shopping to avoid multiple trips to the store.

One holiday staple in Chef Tregaye’s kitchen is peanut butter. She recommends adding it to stress-free, make-ahead dishes such as a no-bake peanut butter pie that can be kept on hand in the freezer. Another quick appetizer is a veggie tray served with Thai peanut butter dip for an unexpected twist on holiday snacks.

For sides, Chef Tregaye reaches for Bush’s Best baked beans for its versatility and flavor. “Bush’s baked beans are the ultimate holiday meal hack,” she described, serving them up against classic holiday food items such as turkey, ham, and mashed potatoes. From flavors like Original to Brown Sugar Hickory and more, Bush’s beans round out a comforting, crowd-pleasing option.

For decor, Chef Tregaye recommended adding a personal touch with the Cricut Joy Xtra smart cutting machine. “You can cut, write, and foil more than 50 materials,” she said, perfect for those personalized decors, table settings, and festive accents.

To make set-up a breeze, Chef Tregaye recommends the GE Cync Smart Outdoor Plug, which enables hosts to turn on holiday lights, icicles, and more from the comfort of their phone via the Cync app.

For more holiday tips and ideas, visit TipsOnTV.com. With her practical approach, Chef Tregaye makes entertaining easy so that you can spend more time enjoying the holiday cheer and less in the kitchen.

SPONSORED BY TIPS ON TV.