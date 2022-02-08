Life.Style.Live!

Chef Wendell cooks with plant-based protein sources, prepares, burgers, tacos, pasta, glazed bbq strips, more

Today, Chef Wendell Fowler introduced us to the ancient plant-based protein, tempeh. He also shared other protein alternatives to meat and showed us how he uses them to make burgers, tacos, BBQ strips and pasta with spaghetti “meat sauce.” Here’s more from him:

Can a Plant-based diet Mitigate Climate Change: Exploring Meat alternatives?

“Eat more veggies!” may not be what we want to hear, but we still need to hear the plea. Want to make a difference in our world today? How we eat is scientifically connected to climate change and involves meat consumption. Here’s why.

Specifically, The New York Times reported, “Meat and dairy, particularly from cows, have an enormous impact with livestock accounting for around 14% of the world’s greenhouse gases each year, that’s roughly the same emissions from all the cars, trucks, airplanes and ships combined in the world today.” Cow flatulence! Oh the humanity!

Good news! After a tumultuous year of abnormal weather events due to climate change, experts say we can slow it down by eating more plants and less meat. Yes, eating smaller amounts of lean meat is cool. When possible, buy local at farmer’s markets and shake the hand of a family farmer.

2021 was the worst for weather in our country’s history, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

It’s well-known producing animal-based foods generates more greenhouse gas emissions than plant-based foods.

Greenhouse gas emissions could be reduced greatly if we switched a more plant-based diet.







To determine your daily protein intake, multiply your weight in pounds by 0.36.

Research shows all plants contain protein and at least 14% of the total calories of every plant are protein.

Spinach and broccoli contain more protein per calorie than steak.

Per calorie, spinach is about equal to chicken and fish. (Wholefoods.com)

One cup of tempeh contains 31 grams of protein.

Nutritional yeast flakes

Tofu

Quinoa

Buckwheat

Chia, flax, hemp

Seitan (Wheat meat-wheat gluten)

Protein Powders

Lentils, black beans, chickpeas. Almonds, peanuts

Impossible Burger, Beyond Meat (Not on tabletop)

Creamy Slaw: (Side dish for sandwiches)

Ingredients:

½ white cabbage, shredded

2 carrots, grated

4 spring onions, chopped

2 tbsp raisins

3 tbsp low-fat mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon

Pinch of Himalayan salt

1 tsp. stevia powder

Directions:

Put cabbage, carrots, onions and raisins in a large bowl and stir to combine.

Mix mayo with mustard in another small bowl and drizzle over the veg. Fold everything together, then season.