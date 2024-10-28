Huge Impact brings unique culinary style to Indy

Chef William McCathern of Huge Impact brought some of his signature dishes and unique culinary style to share ahead of a busy season at his West 38th Street location in Indianapolis. McCathern, a seasoned chef with an associate degree from the Chefs Academy, shared his journey, describing his early start in the kitchen inspired by his father, who is also a chef. McCathern’s business, Huge Impact, blends American classics with an “exotic soulful twist,” and he’s known for adding personal flair to every dish he serves.

Among his offerings were spicy ranch wings, pineapple-infused wings, Cajun pasta, and shrimp-loaded baked potatoes, each showcasing his approach to reimagine traditional dishes with unique flavors and textures. “You can go anywhere and get a burger or wings, but we put our own twist to it,” McCathern said, adding that his dishes cater to various tastes with customizable ingredients.

With over 10 years in business, Huge Impact operates a food truck, offers catering services, and has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Lafayette Plaza. The name “Huge Impact” reflects McCathern’s goal to leave a lasting impression on every customer’s appetite. Not only focused on food, McCathern is committed to community engagement. This week, he will participate in the breast cancer awareness event “Pinks Forever” on West 86th Street, offering a menu that includes his popular wings and soulful sides. “It’s our first year doing this event, and I’m excited to support survivors and the cause,” he said.

McCathern and his team invite the public to explore Huge Impact’s diverse menu, emphasizing the availability of signature sauces and scratch-made orders prepared with fresh ingredients. For more information on Huge Impact, including catering options, visit their Facebook site at facebook.com/Huge.Impact.Restaurant.