Life.Style.Live!

Chicago-based band Prizefighter performs ‘Passenger’ ahead of show at The Rathskeller in Indy

Indie Alt-Rock trio and Chicago natives Prizefighter recently collaborated with multi-platinum selling producer Matt Wallace on their new EP, “Rewind,” released in early June.

They’re now on the road to support the new release!

Jeremy Mederich, Prizefighter lead singer, and Steve Mast, guitar player and vocalist, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to perform their song, “Passenger,” ahead of their show on Saturday, June 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rathskeller (401 East Michigan Street Indianapolis, IN).

On their debut “Rewind” EP, Prizefighter showcases undeniable musicianship and songwriting prowess with catchy, guitar-driven songs like “Rearview Mirror,” “Sympathy,” “Meteorite,” and the title track “Rewind.” Their first single, “Best Life,” captures the band’s naturally free spirit with an unforgettable melody and incredibly uplifting message leading into the relatable and memorable chorus bookend “Living my best life with you!”. Fan favorite “Passenger” is poised to be the perfect summer anthem and will continue to win over fans and media alike.

With a sound as unique as it is timeless and driven by a close-knit lineup of true pros, Prizefighter is ready for the world. The trio has been a staple in the ever-growing Chicago music scene, winning over fans across the city while honing their live performance skills. Having opened for the likes of Marcy Playground, Ike Reilly, Cracker, and about to open for Washed Out at Taste of Randolph, Prizefighter will highlight those skills as they hit the road this month in support of “Rewind.”

