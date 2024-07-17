Chicago Beef and Dog Company brings authentic Chicago flavors to Indy

Business partners Andy Shatara and David Cohn have opened the Chicago Beef and Dog Company in Historic Irvington, Indianapolis.

The duo faced many failed attempts to find authentic Chicago Italian beef in the city, which led them to start their own venture.

David Cohn, originally from Chicago, has experience working at various hot dog stands during his youth.

After numerous discussions, Shatara and Cohn decided to open their restaurant in the old Cheer King building on Washington Street.

Chicago Beef and Dog Company is known for its authentic Chicago-style food.

Their menu includes Vienna Beef hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, Italian sausages, Polish sausages, hand-breaded chicken tenders, house-made fries, and onion rings.

The bread is delivered daily from Chicago to ensure the highest quality.

Cohn, co-owner of the restaurant, emphasizes their commitment to authenticity. “Everything we serve is beef, including our bacon,” he says. For visitors and locals alike, Chicago Beef and Dog Company offers a genuine taste of Chicago.

For those in Indianapolis craving the best Chicago food, Chicago Beef and Dog Company provides an experience that brings you as close to Chicago as you can get.

Visit Today! Chicago Beef and Dog Company Historic Irvington, Washington Street