Chick-fil-A launches first cookbook

In a nation where 38% of food goes uneaten while 34 million people struggle with food insecurity, Chick-fil-A is taking a deliciously innovative approach to address the issue.

Their Shared Table program, which redirects surplus food from Chick-fil-A restaurants to those in need, has already served 23 million meals and diverted millions of pounds of waste from landfills.

But it doesn’t stop there – nonprofit partners are turning these surplus ingredients into culinary masterpieces, and Chick-fil-A has now released a FREE digital cookbook featuring these recipes and heartwarming stories of community care.

Join Brent Fielder, Sr. Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, and Chef Lorris Gibson from St. Vinnys Bistro to discuss how small changes at home can make a big difference in reducing food waste, the symbiotic relationship between sustainability and generosity, and discover which Chick-fil-A favorites are included in the cookbook.