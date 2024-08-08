Chicken Salad Chick: After-school snack ideas

Chicken Salad Chick joined us to talk about some easy and tasty snack ideas that are perfect for kids after school or before their sports practices.

Hannah Verdun, the Company Marketing Manager, shared ideas like quick chicken salad, pimento cheese, and egg salad bites, along with fresh side dishes.

Hannah also talked about some fun and creative ways to make school lunches more exciting.

She suggested pairing celery sticks with their Buffalo Barclay or another favorite chicken salad flavor, topping apple slices with chicken salad, and baking crescent rolls or mini croissants filled with chicken salad.

For those who want to try Chicken Salad Chick but are not local, Hannah explained how easy it is to find a nearby restaurant.

Viewers can locate a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant using their website or mobile app and explore their menu. During the discussion, we asked Hannah a few important questions.

We wanted to know why Chicken Salad Chick is a great option for back-to-school lunches, how to incorporate their chicken salad into school lunches creatively, and about any new flavors or menu items that are perfect for kids.

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch.

They offer more than a dozen chicken salad flavors, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and delicious desserts. Their menu is designed to please every guest.

To learn more about Chicken Salad Chick and find a location near you, visit their website.