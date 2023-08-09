Chicken Scratch: A culinary delight crafted by Chef Tia Harrison expands to new horizons

Get ready to savor the delectable flavors of Chicken Scratch as Chef Tia Harrison, the visionary chef, and owner, introduces us to an exciting new chapter in her culinary journey. With two brand-new locations set to open—one in the heart of downtown and another in Cincinnati—Chicken Scratch is expanding its presence and spreading its mouthwatering delights to even more eager palates. As Chef Tia Harrison brings her expertise and passion to these new ventures, the anticipation for unique and flavorful experiences is palpable.

Known for her culinary prowess, Chef Tia Harrison has captured hearts and taste buds with Chicken Scratch’s exceptional offerings. From signature dishes to innovative creations, her expertise shines through in every bite. As the new locations open their doors, the fusion of traditional comfort with a contemporary twist promises a memorable dining experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike. With the website link provided, culinary enthusiasts can stay connected and stay informed about the latest news and offerings from Chicken Scratch. Get ready to embark on a gastronomic journey led by Chef Tia Harrison, where flavors come alive and culinary dreams are turned into reality.