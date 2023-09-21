Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: Fiesta De La Familia

Get ready to experience Latin American culture at the fourth annual Fiesta de la Familia, proudly hosted by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Sunday, September 24, 2024.

This celebration, in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, promises a day filled with special programming from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission is absolutely FREE.

Families and children attending can look forward to thrilling LIVE performances, engaging activities showcasing folk art from various Latin American countries, opportunities to connect with community partners, and even complimentary flu shots for those in need.

Health-conscious attendees will be pleased to know that Riley Children’s Health medical professionals will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering free flu vaccinations to healthy children aged 6 months and older, as well as adults without any signs of illness or medical conditions.

Reservations for free admission are encouraged, and you can secure your tickets at https://www.childrensmuseum.org/visit/buy-tickets or by calling 317-334-4000.

Additionally, visit the Concierge Desk on Level 1 for a free museum map in Spanish or English.

Fiesta de la Familia is made possible by the generous support of Corteva Agriscience and the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation, and it wouldn’t be possible without partnerships with Riley Children’s Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP, and The Heritage Group.

For more information, please visit www.childrensmuseum.org