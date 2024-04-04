Children’s Museum of Indianapolis getting you ready for the eclipse

Work crews on April 1, 2024, put special glasses for the total solar eclipse on the three iconic dinosaurs sculptures outside the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is inviting families for a day filled with excitement, learning, and unforgettable experiences to celebrate the solar eclipse.

The museum is planning a lineup of activities, specially curated to ignite curiosity and spark wonder in visitors of all ages.

It all starts the weekend of the eclipse, April 6-7.

NASA scientists will dive into the mysteries of space with space telescope experts and embark on an adventure of cleanliness in space.

Plus, do not miss the exhilarating Sound and Light Show, “CAPCOM Go!” in the Schaefer Planetarium and Space Object Theater, followed by a Mission Control workshop where families can experience the thrill of a space mission simulation and view an actual control board used during several missions.

Then on the big day of the eclipse itself, Monday, April 8, gear up for an unforgettable experience as the museum provides free solar eclipse viewing glasses to all visitors and offers interactive STEM activities.

Dive into eclipse-themed art projects, explore mythological explanations for eclipses in different cultures and discover the science behind the celestial spectacle.

All Eclipse Extravaganza activities are free for members and included with regular paid admission to the Museum.