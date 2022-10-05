Life.Style.Live!

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to begin Haunted House fundraiser next week

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’s biggest fundraiser of the year is beginning soon, it’s their annual Haunted House!

Proceeds support several museum programs including (but not limited to) infoZone, free admission days and out-of-school programming for local youth. The Guild’s haunted house is the longest continually-operating haunted house in the nation and celebrates 58 years in 2022.

Game night goblins will be there to give you a scare at the nation’s longest continually-operating haunted house—so beware. Prepare to play your best hand against the giant Witch who may not play fair at The Children’s Museum Guild’s 58th Annual Haunted House— “Game Night Fright!”

“Game Night Fright!” opens October 12, 2022 and runs through October 31, 2022 at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. It is closed on Mondays. Fear not, there is something for all ages (and scare levels). The haunted house offers AES Indiana’s Lights-on Hours (for children who may scare easily) and AAA’s Frightening Hours (with lights off, for those who dare to be scared).

Not to be missed, it’s the city’s biggest and best family-friendly Halloween party, and it’s for museum members only! Get exclusive access to the “Game Night Fright!” Haunted House and enjoy Halloween-themed games, activities, crafts, time in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience®, a free treat and a HUGE costume contest. Food and drinks, including a cash bar, will be available to purchase.

Get ready to meet the Witch in her Decayed Arcade where she will shrink unsuspecting visitors down to be pawns in her creepy games. Families will make their way through haunted spoofs of classic board games in each room where they will challenge the Witch herself.

Tickets are $9 and available by calling 317-334-4000 or online at childrensmuseum.org/haunted-house.

