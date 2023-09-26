Chinese Mooncake Festival, a celebration of culture and tradition

The Chinese Mooncake Festival is a vibrant celebration that brings together cultures and traditions.

Hosted by the Carmel-Xianyang Sister City Committee, this event promises a rich experience for all attendees.

With Ming Ye, representing the cultural exchange between Carmel and Xianyang, Peter Kirkwood from the International Center, and Jeff Worrell, who will serve as the emcee, the festival is set to be a dynamic gathering.

The festival will feature the majestic Chinese Dragon and a delightful array of mooncakes for guests to sample.

This festival is an opportunity to learn and enjoy Chinese culture, featuring a Dragon Parade, musical performances, entertainment, and of course, delectable mooncakes.

It’s happening at MidTown on September 30th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for an evening filled with cultural enrichment and festivities.