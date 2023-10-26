Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: A magical journey from scrap heap to stage

Join us to discuss Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with our special guests, Scott Osborne, the mastermind behind the design and production of the iconic car, and Audrey Larkin, the musical producer who brings this story to life on stage.

In this exciting segment, we asked why Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has captured the hearts of audiences for generations and discovered the incredible journey of how this remarkable car, which actually drives and carries real people, became a reality.

Plus, find out when and where you can catch this family-friendly blockbuster and get your tickets to witness the enchantment of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Join us as we uncover the magic behind the scenes of this timeless classic brought to you by The Carmel Apprentice Theatre.

Want to learn more information? Enjoy the full interview above!