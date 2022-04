Life.Style.Live!

Chloe Kim partners with Purina to kick off the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge

She is one of the best snowboarders in the world, and now she has teamed up with Purina Pro Plan to encourage pet owners to have an active lifestyle with their pets.

The Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge is a campaign to inspire people to get active with their pets. The campaign will also benefit an important nonprofit!

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURINA PRO PLAN.