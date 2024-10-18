Chloe Wine Collection supports breast cancer awareness with philanthropic efforts

Chloe Wine Collection, a women-led and operated winery, is spotlighting its commitment to quality and philanthropy. Michael from Chloe Winery recently shared insights into the brand and its ongoing support for breast cancer awareness. “Chloe is Latin for blooming, and our wines are crafted to show at their best,” he explained. Chloe Winery is celebrated for its regional wines that capture distinctive flavors, offering varieties such as Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Pinot Noir.

During September and October, Chloe Winery donates $2 from every bottle sold to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. “We’ve been proud sponsors for nine years, donating to help raise awareness and support breast cancer research,” said Michael.

The tasting began with Chloe’s Pinot Grigio, sourced from Northeastern Italy. “This is a medium-bodied wine with no oak aging, featuring elevated acidity, which pairs well with foods like Caesar salad or fried dishes,” he said. Describing the flavors, he noted hints of stone fruits like nectarine, apricot, and white peach.

The second tasting was a Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand, known for its bright, zesty flavors. “Think of herbaceous notes, green bell pepper, pineapple, and grapefruit,” Michael explained. “It’s a great aperitif style wine that wakes up your palate.”

Chloe’s Pinot Noir from Monterey, California, was the next to be sampled. “Monterey is one of the coolest climate wine-making areas in California, allowing the grapes to ripen slowly,” he said. This results in a well-balanced wine with red fruit flavors, including red cherry, strawberry, and hints of baking spices.

The final tasting was a Cabernet Sauvignon from San Lucas AVA in southeastern Monterey County. “This wine is lush on the palate with dark red fruits, dark chocolate, and a coffee rub finish,” Michael said. He also shared a tip: “Decanting thicker-skinned grape varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon helps them open up, enhancing the flavor.”

Chloe wines are available at major retailers, with proceeds supporting breast cancer awareness through the end of October.