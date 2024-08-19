Chreece Hip Hop Festival: A Celebration of culture and talent in Indy

Oreo Jones, the founder and creator of the Chreece Hip Hop Festival, joined us to talk about this exciting event!

Chreece is an independent hip-hop festival showcasing the vibrant culture and diverse artistry in Indianapolis and beyond.

It’s held in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis and has become a key event for local and national hip-hop artists, DJs, and producers.

Over 80 talented individuals take the stage across seven different venues, creating an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and community.

Chreece is more than just a music festival; it’s a celebration of Black culture, creativity, and the growing artistic community in Indianapolis.

For many, participating in this festival is a significant moment in their careers.

As the festival returns for its sixth edition, it continues to evolve and introduce new elements, ensuring that each year brings fresh experiences for attendees.

Chreece remains an all-ages event, making it a staple in Indianapolis’ cultural calendar, welcoming people from all walks of life to join in the celebration of hip-hop culture.

Oreo Jones and his team have created a space where art, music, and community intersect, making Chreece a must-attend event for anyone looking to experience the best of Indianapolis’ creative scene.