Christel House Indianapolis: Graduating role models

Joining us today are Emily Masengale, CEO of Christel House Indianapolis, and Kara Moreland, Christel House Indianapolis College and Careers Administrator.

Together, they emphasized the crucial role of college and career readiness, shedding light on how Christel House Indianapolis effectively prepares students for success.

The institution operates four charter schools in Indianapolis, serving various grade levels.

Through its College & Careers program, Christel House provides ongoing support to graduates, guiding them through post-secondary education and job placement.

Starting in 7th grade, the school introduces career development, helping students explore their strengths, select universities, and identify potential career paths.

With assistance in applications, scholarships, and mentorship from employers and universities, Christel House ensures its graduates are well-prepared and engaged in meaningful activities.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.chindy.org/.