Christian Navarra releases new EP

Christian Navarra, a 24-year-old singer-songwriter from Indiana, perceives music as a means to express his inner emotions deeply.

For him, it’s more than just notes and melodies; it’s a way to convey beauty and positivity to the world.

Initially known for his acoustic covers, Christian gained traction with his rendition of “Get You the Moon” by Kina and Snøw, accumulating over 1 million streams and appearing in more than 30,000 TikTok videos. Another successful cover, “Love is Gone” by Dylan Matthew, has also surpassed the 1 million streams mark.

Christian’s ambitions extend beyond covers; he aims to establish himself in pop music, exploring themes of love’s challenges, anxiety, depression, doubt, and insecurity.

With each increase in momentum from his growing audience, he nurtures hopes of touring to connect with diverse audiences nationally and globally, all while producing and releasing more original compositions.