Christmas Classics and Beatles Faves with Herron High School String Quartet

It’s set to be a special night filled with the Beatles’ Abbey Road’s mashups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves!

The Herron High School String Quartet is set to perform Abbey Road’s Christmas With The Beatles at Clowes Memorial Hall Saturday night, featuring all the top hits of the Beatles along with some great holiday tunes. Here’s Senior Oyenmwosasere Ekhosuehi with more.

Herron Classical Schools Orchestra Program:

Our program consists of four ensembles: Advanced, Intermediate, Chamber and Symphony Orchestra. We consistently send both soloists and ensembles to our State Solo and Ensemble competitions. Many graduates of our program go on to study at major conservatories such as The Cincinnati Conservatory, The Hartt School of Music, IU’s Jacob School of Music and the Eastman School.

Our ensembles feature student concertos. We have performed such concertos as Rachmaninoff’s concerto no. 2, the Dvorak violin concerto and the Saint-Saens cello concerto.

Venues our students have performed at include: The Indianapolis Artsgarden, The Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library, The Central Library, Kings Island, Indiana Landmarks, Classical Cocktails with the Cunningham group, Broadway United Methodist Church, The Woodstock Country Club, The MarrioR, Roberts Park United Methodist Church, St. Vincent’s Hospice Care and to help fundraise for the veterans “Honor Flight program”. Our advanced orchestra also received a gold rating at our ISSMA Large Ensemble Competition.

We feature student conductors and arrangers who assist at concerts. Our students also write scripts and MC our concerts. Our elementary school has a strings program where our high schoolers also help out. Each year a high school student interns at the elementary school as my teaching assistant. The high schoolers have also started a pen pal program with the beginning 2nd grade violinists.

Christmas with the Beatles featuring Abbey Road:

Christmas Show:

Abbey Road recreates an authentic Beatles concert experience, with period-accurate costume changes, too. Don’t miss this special night filled with Abbey Road’s mash-ups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves.

Abbey Road:

With their tight harmonies, flawless note for note renditions of Beatles hits, custom–tailored costumes, vintage instruments, Liverpudlian dialect and precise attention to every detail, Abbey Road has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world.

Abbey Road also performs in two nationally touring shows, “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” and “In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles.”

“The show delivers!” said the L.A. Times. “If you see one tribute show, see this one – smart and loads of fun,” said the O.C. Register. “This is the ticket for you,” said the Idaho Statesman.

To learn more, visit: https://sites.google.com/herronhighschool.org/herronhighschoolstringquartet/home