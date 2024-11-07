Celebrate the holidays at the 75th annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show

The most wonderful time of year is back! The 2024 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, celebrating its 75th year with an expanded offering of holiday shopping, entertainment, and family-friendly fun. From November 6 to November 10, attendees can experience Indiana’s largest holiday shopping event and get a head start on the season’s festivities.

With over 300 vendors, an array of holiday entertainment, and a variety of interactive features, the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is the perfect destination for anyone looking to embrace the spirit of the season. Whether you’re on the hunt for unique gifts, looking to support local artisans, or just want to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays, this year’s show promises to deliver something for everyone.

The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show has long been a beloved tradition for Indianapolis residents and visitors alike, offering a festive marketplace that’s perfect for finding one-of-a-kind gifts. This year, attendees can expect a stunning array of holiday décor, artisan-crafted goods, jewelry, apparel, toys, and more—all under one roof. Whether you’re seeking the perfect gift for a loved one or adding a personal touch to your holiday decorations, the show offers plenty of opportunities for shopping and inspiration.

“The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is truly a special event that brings the community together,” said event organizer Jennifer Thompson. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our 75th year and offer visitors an even more exciting and immersive experience with new features and activities this year.”

Festive Entertainment for All Ages

In addition to shopping, the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show offers plenty of entertainment to keep visitors in the holiday spirit. The Holiday Entertainment Stage will feature performances from local choirs, musicians, and dancers throughout the show. These talented performers will spread cheer as you browse the vendor booths, ensuring there’s a festive soundtrack to every shopping spree.

Special Guests and Features

This year’s show has several exciting special features, including appearances by beloved holiday figures and fan favorites:

Santa Claus : You can’t have a holiday show without the jolly old man himself! Santa will be on hand throughout the show to take photos with guests, especially near the live Christmas tree in the West Pavilion. Don’t miss your chance to snap a perfect Santa selfie with your family or friends.

: You can’t have a holiday show without the jolly old man himself! Santa will be on hand throughout the show to take photos with guests, especially near the live Christmas tree in the West Pavilion. Don’t miss your chance to snap a perfect Santa selfie with your family or friends. Zuzu from “It’s a Wonderful Life” : Fans of the classic Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be thrilled to meet Karolyn Grimes , who portrayed Zuzu Bailey in the 1946 film. Grimes will be signing copies of her “It’s a Wonderful Life” cookbook, which features recipes, movie anecdotes, and behind-the-scenes stories from the beloved holiday classic.

: Fans of the classic Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be thrilled to meet , who portrayed Zuzu Bailey in the 1946 film. Grimes will be signing copies of her “It’s a Wonderful Life” cookbook, which features recipes, movie anecdotes, and behind-the-scenes stories from the beloved holiday classic. Cherie Lowe’s Favorite Finds : Cherie Lowe , also known as the “Queen of Free,” will be on hand to share her expert tips on saving money during the holidays. She’ll also be selecting her favorite finds from the show, so be sure to check out her picks for the best holiday gifts and deals.

: , also known as the “Queen of Free,” will be on hand to share her expert tips on saving money during the holidays. She’ll also be selecting her favorite finds from the show, so be sure to check out her picks for the best holiday gifts and deals. AR Workshop McCordsville: If you’re feeling crafty, head over to Kelsey Donahue’s AR Workshop McCordsville booth (C18), where guests of all ages can participate in quick DIY sessions to create their own holiday-themed home décor and ornaments. The perfect way to add a personal touch to your holiday gifts and décor!

Giving Back to the Community

As always, the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is dedicated to giving back to the community. This year’s charity partner is Riley Hospital for Children, and attendees are encouraged to make a donation to help ensure that all children have access to exceptional healthcare, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Additionally, Marion County South Special Olympics will be offering coat check services and gift-wrapping for a small donation, with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit’s mission to empower individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Special Days & Discounts

There are several special days throughout the show, including:

Girls Night Out (Nov. 6) : Kick off the holiday season with a fun night out! Enjoy music, drinks, and shopping, plus discounted admission (half price at the box office).

: Kick off the holiday season with a fun night out! Enjoy music, drinks, and shopping, plus discounted admission (half price at the box office). Hero Day (Nov. 8) : Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive FREE admission with a valid ID in honor of their service.

: Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive admission with a valid ID in honor of their service. Teacher Day (Nov. 10): Educators and school staff also receive FREE admission as a thank you for their dedication to education.

Tickets to the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (Wednesday to Friday only), and free for children 12 and under. There is also a $4 online discount for adult tickets using the code “WISH” at checkout.

Event Details

Dates : Nov. 6 – Nov. 10, 2024

: Nov. 6 – Nov. 10, 2024 Location : Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, West Pavilion

: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, West Pavilion Hours :

: Wednesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to check out the full list of vendors and attractions, visit the official website at www.ChristmasGiftandHobbyShow.com.

Mark your calendars, grab your shopping list, and get ready to experience the magic of the season at the 75th Annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show in Indianapolis!