Christmas Gift & Hobby Show officially opens, Kayla Sullivan visits Pixie Gypsy Mobile Photo Booth

It’s that time of the year, and the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show!

Back for its 73rd year, this unique shopping event with one-of-a-kind finds will once again give you the opportunity to get in the holiday mood with more than 300 vendors and a Holiday Entertainment Stage. Plus, Santa will be there!

The show runs from Wednesday, November 9 through Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center (West Pavilion).

The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is produced by Marketplace Events, which produces more than 75 consumer shows in North America including home, garden, holiday and wedding shows. The 75+ combined events, in 35 markets, currently attract 22,000 exhibitors, two million attendees and another three million unique web visitors annually.

WISH-TV Special Content Creator Kayla Sullivan visited the show Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to see what they have in store this year. This included a stop at the Pixie Gypsy Mobile Photo Booth.

Pixie Gypsy is a fully-remodeled 16′ 1971 Pixie Piker camper turned into a mobile photo booth! You can see it all decked out for Christmas, and snap pics with your friends and family on-site!

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHRISTMAS GIFT & HOBBY SHOW.