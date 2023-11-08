Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns for 74th year

2023 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

It’s that time of year again! The bells are ringing and children are singing.

The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show is back for its 74th year!

This unique shopping experience will get you in the holiday spirit!

With over 300 vendors and one-of-a-kind finds, this event promises nothing short of fun and holiday cheer.

If you’ve never heard of the Christmas Gift and Hobby Show, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

It’s Indiana’s largest holiday shopping event.

Attendees will not only enjoy shopping.

The event includes loads of entertainment, music, food, and more!

You can learn more information by visiting their website.

So, what are you waiting for? Put on your Santa hat and jingle bells, it’s CHRISTMAS TIME!

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED.

2023 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show part 2

2023 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show part 3

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Learning about lemurs with Silly...
Life.Style.Live! /
Vino Mobile Bar: Holiday Sip...
Life.Style.Live! /
Showing thanks to mothers: 3rd...
Life.Style.Live! /
Science Guy Rick Crosslin gives...
Life.Style.Live! /
Gobble up the fun at...
Life.Style.Live! /
Jazz star coming to Indy’s...
Life.Style.Live! /
New Christmas musical, ‘Journey to...
Life.Style.Live! /
Holiday meal suggestions
Life.Style.Live! /