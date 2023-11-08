Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns for 74th year

It’s that time of year again! The bells are ringing and children are singing.

The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show is back for its 74th year!

This unique shopping experience will get you in the holiday spirit!

With over 300 vendors and one-of-a-kind finds, this event promises nothing short of fun and holiday cheer.

If you’ve never heard of the Christmas Gift and Hobby Show, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

It’s Indiana’s largest holiday shopping event.

Attendees will not only enjoy shopping.

The event includes loads of entertainment, music, food, and more!

You can learn more information by visiting their website.

So, what are you waiting for? Put on your Santa hat and jingle bells, it’s CHRISTMAS TIME!

