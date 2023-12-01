‘Christmas in the Kitchen’ event to serve lamb with mint pesto

Get ready to get in the festive spirit as we gear up for Christmas in the Kitchen, the ultimate holiday culinary event of the year!

On December 7, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis will transform its main kitchen and ballroom into a Christmas wonderland.

Joining us today is Executive Chef Louis Reese.

The evening’s star-studded menu features a mouthwatering Rack of Lamb with Mint Pesto served alongside delectable asparagus and polenta.

J’Lynn Mayes, Executive Director at Indiana Wish, joined us to share the details of this spectacular event, including how to secure your tickets.

The true essence of Christmas in the kitchen lies in its mission to support Indiana Wish, a local wish-granting organization dedicated to making dreams come true for children in need.

And, as a bonus, keep an eye out for the “12 Days of Christmas” online promotion leading up to the event, spreading holiday cheer throughout Indianapolis.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the season with good food, good company, and a heartwarming cause—Ho Ho Ho!