Christmas in the Kitchen unique holiday food extravaganza fundraises to make Indiana children’s wishes come true

Ho Ho Ho! The holidays will be here before we know it and it will be time to celebrate at Indianapolis’ premier holiday event, Christmas in the Kitchen.

There you can give the gift of hope this holiday and help grant a special Christmas wish!

Louis Reese, Executive Chef of the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis Nancy Kapsalis, event and marketing coordinator of Indiana Wish, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the Indiana Wish organization, the upcoming Christmas in the Kitchen event and prepare Herb and Peppercorn Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Black Truffle Demi, Sauteed Royal Trumpet, Shiitake Mushrooms, Asparagus and Assorted desserts.

This unique holiday food extravaganza will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis’ main kitchen and ballroom at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Indiana Wish and grant special Christmas wishes for Indiana Wish children. Presenting sponsor is Wallington Asset Management, LLC. Other sponsors are Tito’s Homemade Vodka, and Diamonds Direct, Arni’s Restaurants and Republic Airways.

Guests will enjoy a wide assortment of delicious appetizers, entrees, desserts, famous “Polar Bear” drinks, wine and spirits. All of the culinary creations, crafted by Executive Chef Louis Reese and his Hyatt team, will be prepared right in front of the guests in the Hyatt kitchen. A silent auction will also be held to raise money for Indiana Wish. Festive live holiday music will be provided by The Tim Brinkley Band. Diamond Direct will present “Surprise Box” fundraiser and add “sparkle” and fun to the night.

Individual tickets are $175 (admittance into the event with seating) or $150 per person (admittance into the event without seating). Corporate tables (seating for 10 people) are $2,500.

About Indiana Wish:

Indiana Wish, established in 1984, grants wishes to Indiana children, ages 3-18, who suffer from a life-threatening illness. Wishes include trips to Disney, shopping sprees, meeting celebrities, family vacations and home computers. To date, the organization has granted over 3,400 wishes to Indiana children.

Reservations are limited.

To purchase tickets, contact Indiana Wish at (317) 913-WISH or visit: indianawish.org.