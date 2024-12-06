‘Best Christmas Movies Ever!’ special coming to CW

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Christmas movies are a tradition for a lot of families during the holiday season. There have been so many across the years, and a new special on The CW dives into all of it.

Chronicling the Best Christmas Movies Ever, the special features such beloved classics as “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” “Mircale on 34th Street,” “Christmas Vacation,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and, of course, “Die Hard.”

Join over 50 stars, writers, athletes, directors and critics as they share the spirit of the season and unwrap the ultimate holiday gift this December on The CW.

Executive Producers are Mark A. Altman, Thomas P. Vitale and Michael Broder and the special was written and directed by Mark A. Altman.

The special airs Monday, December 9 at 8PM ET.