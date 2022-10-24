Life.Style.Live!

Chucky seeks revenge in new TV series airing on SYFY, USA Network

The demon doll is back! The new season of the Chucky is sure to terrify and terrorize as he looks for revenge.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” Sutton Stracke will be guest starring on an upcoming episode, and she, along with series star Jennifer Tilly joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the second season of “Chucky” airing on SYFY and USA Network.

“Chucky” is a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can “Jevon” make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

Jennifer Tilly received an Academy Award nomination for her role in Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway” and earned an American Comedy Award nomination for “Liar Liar,” opposite Jim Carrey. Other film credits include “Bound,” “The Getaway,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Dancing at the Blue Iguana,” “Bride of Chucky” and “The Doors.”Tilly is also a skilled poker player and won a gold bracelet at the World Series of Poker in 2005.

Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, Sutton Stracke is a southern debutante-turned-Beverly Hills-socialite. In her early 20s, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member moved to New York City as an aspiring professional ballet dancer. She eventually became the Cunningham Dance Foundation’s Director of Development and the Augusta Ballet’s Executive Director.